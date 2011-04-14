Britt's arrest could alter drafts for two teams

And that's potentially bad news for the St. Louis Rams, who are believed to be counting on Jones to fall to them at No. 14. The Rams clearly need to add a big-play threat to take better advantage of the highly talented passing arm of Sam Bradford. But if they can't get Green or Jones, they probably would be reaching at No. 14 to take another receiver (such as Miami's Leonard Hankerson or Kentucky's Randall Cobb).