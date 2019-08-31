Brits ready for 2019 NFL season

As he enters his third NFL season, Eluemunor has moved to the reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots after a late-summer trade away from the Baltimore Ravens. The former London Blitz product now gets to learn from arguably the best offensive line coach in the NFL in Dante Scarnecchia. Now in New England, expect Eluemunor to quickly add to the 17 games played and three starts made since joining the Ravens in 2017. All the physical tools are there and now the young man who got into American football by watching the 2007 London game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants on television now needs to go out and take advantage of a great situation.