Briggs likely to sit out Giants tilt to rest injured left knee

Published: Aug 19, 2011 at 02:07 AM

After their long offseason hibernation, some Bears are still getting in shape, like wideout Roy Williams, while others are already banged up.

Linebacker Lance Briggs was among a number of injured Bears who missed Thursday's practice, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Briggs' bruised left knee will likely keep him from playing Monday night against the New York Giants at New Meadowlands Stadium, according to the newspaper.

Brian Urlacher should play, despite missing Thursday's practice with what was described as general soreness.

Talented receiver and return man Devin Hester and tight end Desmond Clark sat out with undisclosed injuries and running back Chester Taylor nursed a sore knee.

"We're still getting a couple of injuries ... right at this point in training camp, a lot of times you have these types of injuries popping up," said coach Lovie Smith. "But we don't think it's anything serious."

The Tribune reported that nose tackle Anthony Adams (calf) and cornerback Zack Bowman (mild concussion) also will miss Monday's game.

