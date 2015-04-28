Bridgewater: We expect A.P. to be a Viking this year

"We expect Adrian to be here," Teddy Bridgewater said Monday, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "The guys in the locker room, we all love Adrian."
"I talked to (Peterson) a little while ago and kind of shared some thoughts with him," linebacker Chad Greenway added. "I think everyone is in support of him and trying to come back and try to be a part of this group."
Bridgewater didn't take over as quarterback until after Peterson was shelved on the Commissioner's Exempt List last season.
The young quarterback showed the most promise of all rookie signal-callers thanks to his impressive play down the stretch last season. Couple a Year 2 improvement with the NFL's best running back, and the Vikings have a recipe for cogent encouragement that their offense could be dangerous in 2015.
The special QB-RB tandem is one reason general manager Rick Spielman won't part with Peterson unless a team blows him out of the water with an offer before the end of the week.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the 2015 NFL Draft and breaks down the biggest rumors and storylines. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.