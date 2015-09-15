Brice McCain's one-handed red zone pick is best of Week 1

Not to be outdone, Brian Hartline showed some hand-eye coordination with a single-handed snipe, all while kneeling on the MetLife Stadium turf. With five minutes left in the second quarter of an eventual 31-10 Browns loss, Hartline ran a 10-yard comeback route on the right sideline, but slipped on his curl. Under pressure, Johnny Manziel still threw the ball his way. Sliding to his left, Hartline reached for the ball, which was low and to his right, with one hand and pulled it into his body as he fell to the ground. He earned Cleveland a first down, and nearly snagged this week's top play prize.