Brice McCain's one-handed red zone pick is best of Week 1

One-handed interceptions are becoming the Dolphins' calling card. Last season, Brent Grimes broke the internet with the Greatest One-Handed Catch of All Time, Pre-Beckham; and last week, Brice McCain assured Miami of a season-opening 17-10 victory with an award-winning snag.
McCain's pick topped Week 1's Top "Performance Moments of the Week", presented by Bridgestone.
Leading the Redskins by seven with less than eight minutes to go in the game, the Dolphins were trying to halt a potential game-tying drive by Kirk Cousins. On third-and 13 from the Dolphins' 29, Cousins dropped back and launched a bomb down the left sideline in the direction of a crossing Pierre Garcon making his way toward the endzone.
As the ball fell toward Garcon, the trailing McCain leaped to tip it away from Garcon's outstretched arms. As the players dropped to the ground alongside the ball, McCain hugged the pigskin to his right shoulder and landed his backside inbounds at the two-yard line to the dismay of the FedEx faithful. The interception halted Washington's last good drive and sealed the win.
Not to be outdone, Brian Hartline showed some hand-eye coordination with a single-handed snipe, all while kneeling on the MetLife Stadium turf. With five minutes left in the second quarter of an eventual 31-10 Browns loss, Hartline ran a 10-yard comeback route on the right sideline, but slipped on his curl. Under pressure, Johnny Manziel still threw the ball his way. Sliding to his left, Hartline reached for the ball, which was low and to his right, with one hand and pulled it into his body as he fell to the ground. He earned Cleveland a first down, and nearly snagged this week's top play prize.
Also on the countdown: Give the ball to Marshawn Lynch -- or don't! The Rams stopped the Seahawks on a fourth-and-1 run in overtime to take the season opener. Too little, too late, Pete. ... New Eagles linebacker Kiko Alonso made Chip Kelly look like a genius with a brilliant one-handed grab in the end zone to halt a Falcons scoring drive. LeSean who? ... What is it with Ohio State backs turning nifty spin moves into touchdowns? 49ers running back Carlos Hyde put the Vikings' goal-line defense on stilts with a vicious B-button and scampered across the field for a touchdown.