Brian Urlacher: I don't care about Bears fans or media

Published: Dec 17, 2012 at 04:07 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Brian Urlacher is most delightful when his grouchiness and honesty intertwine on the subject of his Chicago Bears.

The 34-year-old linebacker was back on the mic Sunday after hearing the fresh criticism lobbed at Bears coach Lovie Smith, whose team has dropped five of their last six and, at 8-6, are clinging to their playoff lives.

"Two of the people I don't care about: fans or media," Urlacher told WFLD-TV, via the Chicago Tribune. "They can say what they want to about our head coach, about our players. ... It does bother me. They don't know what they're talking about, obviously.

"I know there are a lot of experts in the media," added Urlacher, who's sidelined with a hamstring injury, "a bunch of smart guys out there who know exactly what they're talking about all the time. They don't know what they're talking about. Lovie is the head coach of this football team and hopefully will be for a long time."

Urlacher last month invited fans to "kiss my butt" when he was slammed for congratulating Houston Texans safety Danieal Manning, a friend of his, for picking off Bears quarterback Jay Cutler's pass.

Bears fans didn't enjoy that moment or Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Boos rained down on the home team at Soldier Field, leaving Urlacher to question what Chicago's faithful are all about.

"Our crowd was pretty good today for the most part," Urlacher said sarcastically. "They were loud for a minute there, the boos were really loud, which is always nice. The only team in our division that gets booed at home is us. It's incredible to me.

"Believe it, don't believe it, we don't care. We're going to go out there and play as hard as we can. The guys that are healthy will play and we'll do the best we can."

