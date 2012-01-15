Brian Schottenheimer to take Rams' OC job, pending contract

Brian Schottenheimer has been offered the St. Louis Rams' offensive coordinator job and will accept the position on new coach Jeff Fisher's staff, a league source said Sunday night.
All that's left to make it official is for the contract to be completed, according to the source.
Fisher and Schottenheimer, the New York Jets' former offensive coordinator, spent Sunday night at dinner discussing the position.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported that Schottenheimer's interview with the Rams began Sunday morning, two days after he talked with the University of Alabama about its offensive coordinator vacancy.
Schottenheimer told the Jets on Tuesday that he wouldn't return next season after six years of running an offense that often failed to live up to expectations. The Jets quickly hired former Miami Dolphins coach Tony Sparano to replace Schottenheimer.
The Ramsagreed to terms with Fisher to be their coach Friday, and the team later confirmed it is finalizing the details of the contract.