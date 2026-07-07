Brian Schottenheimer had an 'agreement' to remain with Cowboys if not hired as HC

"So, what we did is while they were going through the process -- 'cause there's a process, right? I wasn't sure, and there was a number of other teams -- saying this very humbly -- that were courting me and trying to say, 'Hey, we want you to come be our coordinator,'" the Cowboys coach said. "And so, you know, after just talking it over with Stephen and Jerry, like, OK, while we figure this out and you guys go through the interview process, which there's a thorough interview process you have to go through. We had made an agreement that I would stay here no matter what. And I didn't want to leave. ... I really wanted to be the head coach and put our fingerprint, our blueprint on it. And that's what God had planned."