Brian Schottenheimer wants to win Super Bowl for Cowboys players – and get 'extra' Super Bowl ring for late father

A quest for a Super Bowl return has carried on 30 years for the Dallas Cowboys.

For the Schottenheimer family, the journey has been much longer.

The late Marty Schottenheimer is widely regarded as one of the greatest NFL head coaches of all time to have never made it to a Super Bowl.

His son, current Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is entering his second season as Dallas' head coach and isn't shying away from talking about Super Bowl aspirations. Realizing a Super Bowl triumph is a pursuit he's passionate about, though not for his own individual glory.

"It's always something I've always dreamed of, you know," he said recently on The Twins Take Podcast. "I want to win a Super Bowl. I don't want to win it for me."

So, who does he want to win it for? Well, his players for starters.

"I want to win it for the people under my leadership," he said. "I want to win it for Dak Prescott. I want to win it for CeeDee Lamb, for Quinnen Williams, for, your players that put in so much, you know, hard work and the sacrifice that goes into what we do. You know, from us as a coaching staff, it's the hours, it's the mental strain of game planning, but for the players, they put their bodies on the line.

"I make no qualms, that that's the goal. The Super Bowl next year is Feb. 14th, 2027.

"We plan on being there."

Should Schottenheimer fulfill his – and his father's – ambition, he plans on asking for a little extra.