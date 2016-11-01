Brian Quick leads the Week 9 spot starts list

Whoever draws the majority of the touches for the Bucs on Thursday night is in a solid spot. The Falcons give up a ton of production to running backs, as they are second in the NFL in both receiving yards and receptions allowed to the position. Tampa Bay also plays at home on Thursday night. Since 2014, home teams have a .600-win percentage on Thursday Night Football. Running backs on winning teams are typically in better position to rack up carries and generally perform better in fantasy. If you're picking between Barber and Smith, good luck, honestly. But if it were me, I'd go with Barber, who has looked explosive when he got touches and has the size to be a goal line back.