Brian Orakpo: I wouldn't mind playing for Cowboys

Brian Orakpo possesses the talent to be a top-tier pass rusher. Three pectoral injuries have punctured holes in that trajectory and could end his run with the Washington Redskins.
After missing nine games in 2014 and only earning .5 a sack -- following a 10-sack 2013 campaign -- the 28-year-old linebacker will hit the open market for the first time in his six-year career.
Visiting NFL Network's NFL AM on Friday, Orakpo said he'd like to remain with the Redskins, but, as always, it'll come down to dinero.
"Obviously a window is still there," he said. "Sides are still talking but it's very minimal right now as far as, you know, it's always numbers. Numbers have to make sense for both sides, and I understand, me coming off injury, they have to look out for themselves and also I have to look out for myself. If we can come up with something that works for both sides, who knows?"
And if money weren't part of the equation, where would he want to play?
"Man, that's a good question. I've never answered a question like that," he said hesitating. "I mean, I don't know. It would either have to be one of the Texas teams, since I'm from Texas, obviously, or I love playing for the Redskins. The media over there, the fans, it's great man, it's a great thing. Even if I'm done playing with the Redskins, I hope those guys can turn it around and really win for those fans and that whole market out there, because it's great for football."
While the pass rusher spoke warmly about the Redskins organization, NBC4's Diana Russini reported that according to sources with the team, "he will not be back."
If that report rings true, Orakpo will need to find a new home. The pass rusher wouldn't rule out Redskins rival, the Dallas Cowboys.
"I wouldn't mind it, I wouldn't mind it," he said of switching allegiances. "I mean, I know it's been a big rivalry for years, but I'm a Texas boy man, so I wouldn't mind it."
He also said he "wouldn't mind" playing on a half a dozen other teams that he was peppered with.
Sitting at No. 22 on Around The NFL's Top 101 Free Agents list, Orakpo could see interest from teams in need of pass rushers like the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.
