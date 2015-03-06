Around the NFL

Brian Orakpo: I wouldn't mind playing for Cowboys

Published: Mar 06, 2015 at 02:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Brian Orakpo possesses the talent to be a top-tier pass rusher. Three pectoral injuries have punctured holes in that trajectory and could end his run with the Washington Redskins.

After missing nine games in 2014 and only earning .5 a sack -- following a 10-sack 2013 campaign -- the 28-year-old linebacker will hit the open market for the first time in his six-year career.

Visiting NFL Network's NFL AM on Friday, Orakpo said he'd like to remain with the Redskins, but, as always, it'll come down to dinero.

"Obviously a window is still there," he said. "Sides are still talking but it's very minimal right now as far as, you know, it's always numbers. Numbers have to make sense for both sides, and I understand, me coming off injury, they have to look out for themselves and also I have to look out for myself. If we can come up with something that works for both sides, who knows?"

And if money weren't part of the equation, where would he want to play?

"Man, that's a good question. I've never answered a question like that," he said hesitating. "I mean, I don't know. It would either have to be one of the Texas teams, since I'm from Texas, obviously, or I love playing for the Redskins. The media over there, the fans, it's great man, it's a great thing. Even if I'm done playing with the Redskins, I hope those guys can turn it around and really win for those fans and that whole market out there, because it's great for football."

While the pass rusher spoke warmly about the Redskins organization, NBC4's Diana Russini reported that according to sources with the team, "he will not be back."

If that report rings true, Orakpo will need to find a new home. The pass rusher wouldn't rule out Redskins rival, the Dallas Cowboys.

"I wouldn't mind it, I wouldn't mind it," he said of switching allegiances. "I mean, I know it's been a big rivalry for years, but I'm a Texas boy man, so I wouldn't mind it."

He also said he "wouldn't mind" playing on a half a dozen other teams that he was peppered with.

Sitting at No. 22 on Around The NFL's Top 101 Free Agents list, Orakpo could see interest from teams in need of pass rushers like the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the Brandon Marshall trade and plays another game of "Go Get My Lunch." Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro not allowed on sidelines vs. Cowboys; 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw to be fined

After last week's sideline altercation with 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw, Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro won't be allowed on the sidelines for Sunday night's road game against the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Greenlaw will be fined, Pelissero reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaire Alexander on Packers' recent turn of fortune: 'I'm not going to call myself a prophet, but I called it'

The Green Bay Packers have turned their season around since the beginning of November, winning four of their last five to storm back into playoff contention -- something cornerback Jaire Alexander foresaw coming.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr clears concussion protocol, expected to start Sunday vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who passed concussion protocol late Friday afternoon, is expected to start versus the 1-11 Carolina Panthers.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) questionable for Sunday's matchup vs. 49ers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (groin) is listed questionable for Sunday's Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr (concussion, rib, right shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (concussion, rib, right shoulder) practiced fully on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy feeling 'good' after appendectomy, set to coach Sunday night vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he's feeling good after undergoing an appendectomy on Wednesday and indicated his coaching duties won't be hindered on the sidelines against Philadelphia.
news

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) ruled out vs. Bills 

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Raiders' Maxx Crosby (knee) expects to play vs. Vikings: 'If I have a heartbeat, I'm going to be out there with my brothers'

Despite dealing with a knee injury heading into Week 14, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby says on The Insiders that he'll be playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson clears concussion protocol; Kevin Stefanski declines to name starter vs. Jaguars

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has cleared concussion protocol and is available to play for the Browns in Week 14, but head coach Kevin Stefanski won't yet name a starter vs. Jacksonville.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson: QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle; questionable) 'probably' a game-time decision vs. Browns

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) will "probably" be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Doug Pederson said Friday.