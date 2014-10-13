Brian Orakpo: 'I feel like I lost the game' for Redskins

Big time players make big time plays. At least that is what we've been told.
Early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against Arizona, Washington Redskins linebacker Brian Orakpo had a chance to make a game-changing interception with the Cardinals in the red zone. Carson Palmer threw a pass directly to the outside linebacker, but instead of grabbing it and jaunting the other direction, Orakpo dropped it to the turf.
"I should have made that pick," Orakpo said, per ESPN.com. "It's just frustrating. I should have made that pick. ... I feel like I lost the game for us."
Orakpo has been dealing with a sprained middle finger that could have contributed to the drop. But the Redskins' linebacker said it's been a "(expletive) frustrating year" with the defense's up-and-down play.
The play highlights how the star-studded Redskins' defensive line has struggled. Orakpo has just 0.5 sacks this season and his tandem with Jason Hatcher -- a $22 million investment between the two -- hasn't been so productive during the losing skid.
The Orakpo drop epitomized Sunday's game for the Redskins -- and most of their season: Close, but no cigar.
"We were close many, many times," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said of Sunday's contest, "but unfortunately close doesn't get it."
Close doesn't get it done. It gets 1-5.
