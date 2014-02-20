Brian McGuire discusses role as athletic trainer for NFL combine

Circling back to Salisbury, the first head athletic trainer I worked for at Salisbury went on to become the head athletic trainer for the Indianapolis Colts. That's Hunter Smith and he was with the Colts for 25 years. We would stay in touch over the years. There's also a current Salisbury graduate on the Indianapolis athletic training staff, David Walston. How the combine staffing works is there are very few individuals on the full-time combine staff. Myself and most of the others who comprise the event staff are from other places. For a long time, the Colts had the responsibility of providing the on-field care for the athletes as well as the other things. At some point in the early 2000s, they selected some other individuals whom they trusted to take on that responsibility. The combine has grown and the medical screening responsibilities have grown commensurate with that. The Colts sought out individuals that they worked with and they trusted, so the Colts training staff could focus on the screening of the 330-plus athletes that come through the combine. That's how I got involved. I've been working at the combine since 2009.