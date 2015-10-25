Brian Kelly, Sumlin, Mora open to potential NFL jobs

Last Sunday we discussed potential NFL coaches like Chip Kelly and Sean Payton possibly diving into the college ranks.
This week we flip the script.
On NFL Network's GameDay Morning, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport noted three college coaches open to potential NFL Jobs:
Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
Rapoport's lowdown:"He's had a lot of success (at Notre Dame) and continues to have some success. If you want to pair him with a potential opening, when I talked to general managers around the league, the place they believe he fits: The New York Giants, if they decide to make a change."
Background: Kelly has no NFL experience, but has helped reinvigorate a Notre Dame squad after successful stops at Grand Valley State, Central Michigan and Cincinnati.
Side note: Tom Coughlin has been on and off the hot seat for years in New York. The Giants are 3-3, currently tied atop the NFC East.
Kevin Sumlin, Texans A&M
Rapoport's lowdown: "He's been a hot name in NFL circles. At this point, especially given the lack of success of his team this year, also open to coming to the NFL."
Background: Sumlin has no direct NFL background, but he's been on the radar of many pro personnel people the last several years, especially after his Johnny Manziel-led team swept the nation.
Jim Mora, UCLA
Rapoport's lowdown:"Of course, an NFL veteran. He is open to the idea of returning to the NFL, which is really not a surprise. The only thing that might give him some pause is he has a great young quarterback now (Josh Rosen) that he might want to ride a little bit into the next couple years."
Background: Mora spent 19 years as an assistant in the NFL before being hired by the Falcons in 2004 as their head coach. He was fired in 2006. He was then hired by the Seahawks in 2007 as an assistant and took over the top job for Mike Holmgren in 2009. He lasted one season. Mora has a 32-34 record as an NFL coach.