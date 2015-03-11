Around the NFL

Brian Hoyer, Texans reach agreement on two-year deal

Published: Mar 11, 2015 at 06:17 AM

The Houston Texans and Brian Hoyer are officially in business.

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Wednesday that Hoyer and the Texans have reached agreement on a two-year deal worth $10.5 million with $4.75 million guaranteed. Hoyer had also been in talks with the Jets.

Hoyer joins a Texans team where he will compete with Ryan Mallett and Tom Savage for a starting job. Houston cleared a spot in the quarterback room by trading Ryan Fitzpatrick to the Jets for a late-round pick.

Hoyer makes sense for the Texans. He has familiarity with Bill O'Brien's offense from their days together in New England and comes to town with a reputation as a good locker room guy who's had success as a starter (10-6 career record with the Browns).

Of course, Hoyer also lost his starting gig with Cleveland due to a brutal stretch of play in the season's second half. Hoyer is who he is -- a sound No. 2 who can step into the lineup in a pinch. The Texans want Mallett to grow into a legitimate starter. In Hoyer, they have a legitimate backup.

