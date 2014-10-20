Brian Hoyer on Browns: 'We got our butts kicked'

"I said early in the week that this is the best defense we've played and everyone kind of snickered like. 'He's just trying to pump 'em up,' " said left tackle Joe Thomas. "Seriously, this is the best defense we've played so far. They sell out to stop the run. They've got great safeties that play in the box. They've got one of the best linebackers in the NFL (Paul Posluszny) and a tremendous front. We knew it was going to be very hard to run the ball. That really hurts our offense."