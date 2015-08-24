Brian Hoyer named Texans' starting quarterback

Coach Bill O'Brien told reporters Monday that Hoyer has been named the starter to open the 2015 season, beating out Ryan Mallett. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news.
"In the end, I thought that Brian showed me the most consistency, the most composure in certain situations, the experience in our system," O'Brien said. "All those different things that go into the fact that I think he's ready to be our starter. I have a ton of respect for Ryan Mallett. I believe in him as a player."
On Saturday night, neither player distinguished himself in a depressing 14-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. Mallett got the start, going 5-of-7 passing for just 23 yards on two drives and didn't look downfield once, despite boasting a strong arm. Hoyer fared a little better going 7-of-11 for 52 yards with two sacks. Neither quarterback led a scoring drive in the first half Saturday.
The starting gig always felt like Hoyer's to lose throughout the offseason. The Texans gave Hoyer the bigger contract in the offseason and he outplayed Mallett at every turn.
Hoyer was the safe choice. Like ordering a BLT at the diner, you know what you are getting. O'Brien believes the 29-year-old can run his offense without making mistakes.
Mallett was viewed from the outside as the sexier option, with a big arm who can make NFL throws. However, when he steps on the field, the glimmer fades. On Saturday, Mallett had a chance with the first-team offense to try and knock Hoyer out of the top spot. Instead he flopped. The lackluster performance and inconsistent management made it easier for O'Brien to move forward with Hoyer.
Naming a starter prior to the third game of the preseason was the smart move for O'Brien. Allowing Hoyer to play a significant portion of the dress rehearsal with the starting unit without having to look over his shoulder should help the offense gel heading into the regular season.
Hoyer put up one of the worst streaks we've seen from a starting quarterback down the stretch last season -- at one point throwing eight interceptions in a four-game stretch -- but O'Brien believes he can run the Texans' offense without making mistakes.
Sans Arian Foster to start the season, more will be on Hoyer's plate than the Texans originally planned. O'Brien will need to coax more than just game-managing performances from the quarterback in order to make a playoff run in the AFC South.
