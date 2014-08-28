Around the NFL

Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel show signs of life

Published: Aug 28, 2014 at 03:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Billsrolled out their starting offense on Thursday night, only to stumble hard against a gaggle of Lions backups.

The Browns employed a similar strategy against the Bears, but with better results. Quarterback Brian Hoyer and the first team pieced together their finest drive of August, chewing up six-plus minutes off the clock with a 13-play, 85-yard march capped by a 1-yard touchdown burst by runner Ben Tate.

Hoyer was a clean 6-of-8 passing for 69 yards, employing an assortment of play-action throws and bootlegs against Chicago's third-teamers. His worst pass saw him miss a wide open Jordan Cameron in the end zone, but Hoyer reacted well to the blitz while spreading the ball to five different targets.

Converting all three of his third-down attempts, Hoyer's production was the first sign of hope all month from Kyle Shanahan's air attack.

Johnny Manziel then hit the scene as a comprehensive mixed bag.

The rookie's first series ended with a fumble by rookie running back Terrance West before Manziel coughed up the ball on his second march, looking lost in the pocket before Bears defenders closed in.

Manziel's arm has been superior to Hoyer's all August, but he tossed a long, ugly wobbler to open his third drive of the night. Johnny also badly overthrew wideout Charles Johnson before scrambling around on a third-down attempt to find Nate Burleson for a pretty 27-yard dart to the Cleveland 1-yard line. Manziel's second scoring pass of the preseason -- a 1-yard bullet to tight end Jim Dray -- came next.

The biggest concern for Manziel was his skittish accuracy and floating deep ball: He too often resembled a fellow tossing a wicker basket into the wind. His receivers also dropped too many balls, but Manziel remains a work in progress.

"I don't think I threw the ball particularly well today," Manziel said after the game. "I felt it came out of my hand a little funny with those first few throws, and as the drives went on, I felt like I threw it better.

"I mean, you have days like that ... I wish I had some throws back. I feel I went to the right place a couple times, I just needed to man up and make the throw and give him a better ball. So I was definitely a little upset on the field."

When he settles down, the magic pours out. Manziel used his feet to eat up 55 yards on five runs, but his ability to extend the play remains nestled inside too much inconsistency. Still learning to read the field, the former Texas A&M star finished an ill-fitting 6 of 17 for 83 yards at 4.9 yards per pop.

Manziel's ceiling plays are more than we've seen from a Browns passer in a thousand Sundays, but he floats into September far from a finished product.

On the latest "Around The NFL Podcast," the heroes preview the entire NFC and chat with Giants linebacker Jon Beason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson 'excited,' 'happy' to play for offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell 

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is excited about the prospects of being coached by the offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 5

The Cincinnati Bengals ended their practices inside the University of Cincinnati on Saturday ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Doug Pederson eager for challenge of rebuilding Jaguars: 'This is not an overnight fix'

Jaguars owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke formally introduced new head coach Doug Pederson in a news conference on Saturday afternoon.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy reiterates team's desire to bring Aaron Rodgers back in 2022

The Packers' premature postseason exit forced the franchise to again face the future sooner than anticipated. Team president and CEO Mark Murphy addressed the road ahead on Saturday.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: Results of efforts to promote diversity within head coaches 'unacceptable'

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo Saturday morning to all 32 teams in which he said they "must acknowledge" that the results of their efforts to promote diversity with respect to head coaches "have been unacceptable."
news

Titans OL Rodger Saffold backs QB Ryan Tannehill: He took us 'out of the gutter'

Following an AFC Divisional Round defeat that saw Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ throw three interceptions in a loss to the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals, the QB's weathered a storm of criticism. However, he's also garnered support aplenty, the latest coming from Pro Bowl teammate ﻿Rodger Saffold﻿. 
news

Anthony Lynn expected to be hired as 49ers assistant head coach

Anthony Lynn is joining the San Francisco 49ers as their assistant head coach, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
news

Raiders hiring Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator 

The Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Patrick Graham as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday evening. 
news

Colts hiring Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is being hired as the new Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening. 
news

Sashi Brown hired as new Ravens team president following retirement of Dick Cass 

Following 18 years with the team, Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass is retiring and Sashi Brown will be his successor, the team announced Friday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 4

The first Rams-Bengals injury designations were released for Super Bowl LVI, which is just nine days away. 
news

Seahawks expected to promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator

Pete Carroll has promoted from within for his newest defensive coordinator. The Seahawks are expected to name Clint Hurtt their latest DC. Hurtt has spent the past five seasons as Seattle's defensive line coach.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW