Brian Hoyer, Cleveland Browns defy doubters; plus 32 questions

On Sunday, the ship's new captain, a fifth-year journeyman quarterback, seized the moment. Jackson admitted he didn't have high expectations for Hoyer, who took over for injured starter Brandon Weeden, leapfrogging veteran Jason Campbell. And though Hoyer (who completed 30 of 54 attempts for 321 yards) made his share of mistakes, throwing three interceptions to go with his three touchdown passes, he likely did enough to convince Chudzinski to give him a third career start -- and possibly many more, even after Weeden (sprained thumb) -- who, like Richardson, was a first-round draft pick in 2012 -- is cleared to return.