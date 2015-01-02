Brian Hoyer can return to Browns, GM Ray Farmer says

When Johnny Manzielassumed the Browns' starting quarterback role in Week 15, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that impending free agent Brian Hoyer "almost certainly" was finished in Cleveland.
There will be a market for Hoyer to compete for a starting job in 2015.
If Hoyer firmly believes he can beat out Manziel for a second time, though, Browns general manager Ray Farmer will keep the door open.
"If he wants to be back, that leverage is definitely in his court to make that happen," Farmer said, via The Plain Dealer. "Assuming that we could agree to that deal, then that opportunity's available. If we can't come to that agreement, then he obviously would not be back. There's a lot of work to be done in that regard."
Coach Mike Pettine sounded an ominous tone about the possibility of Hoyer returning to his hometown for another season.
"He was a big part of our success this year," Pettine said, "but it's something that I just don't know if the circumstances can come together for him to be back here next year."
Hoyer has made it clear that he has no interest in holding the clipboard for Manziel.
"Once you've played," Hoyer explained, "you don't want to sit on the bench."
Beyond the playing time issue, it's evident that the two sides have not seen eye-to-eye on Hoyer's contract value.
The Browns view him as a high-end backup capable of holding down the fort for stretches of a season. Hoyer will find out if another organization places a higher value on his services.
