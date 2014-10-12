Brian Hoyer, Browns pull off rare rout of Steelers

Published: Oct 12, 2014 at 09:25 AM

CLEVELAND -- Brian Hoyer passed for 217 yards and pulled off a rarity for a Cleveland quarterback, leading the Browns to a 31-10 rout over Ben Roethlisberger and the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Hoyer threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Cameron and improved to 6-2 as Cleveland's starter as the surprising Browns (3-2) beat the Steelers for just the third time in 23 games. Cleveland hadn't beaten Pittsburgh so badly since a 51-0 shutout in 1989.

Ben Tate had tworushing TDs and rookie Isaiah Crowelladded another one as the Browns opened a 21-3 lead in the first half and rolled to the easy win one week after staging the largest comeback in NFL history by a road team.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

Relive Hoyer's performance against the Steelers with Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaylon Ferguson's death ruled accidental due to combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine

An autopsy of Jaylon Ferguson revealed the Ravens linebacker died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office of the state of Maryland confirmed to NFL.com on Friday.

news

2022 NFL season: Ranking top duos at 11 key position groups

Does any pair of teammates top the Chargers' Keenan Allen and Mike Williams among the NFL's best receiver duos? In the latest edition of his Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks ranks the top duos at 11 key position groups heading into the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 1

The Philadelphia Eagles  on Friday the signing of offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Cowboys re-signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu

The Cowboys have set the table for a kicking competition this summer with the re-signing of kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per a source.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW