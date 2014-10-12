Brian Hoyer, Browns pull off rare rout of Steelers

CLEVELAND -- Brian Hoyer passed for 217 yards and pulled off a rarity for a Cleveland quarterback, leading the Browns to a 31-10 rout over Ben Roethlisberger and the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Hoyer threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Cameron and improved to 6-2 as Cleveland's starter as the surprising Browns (3-2) beat the Steelers for just the third time in 23 games. Cleveland hadn't beaten Pittsburgh so badly since a 51-0 shutout in 1989.
Ben Tate had tworushing TDs and rookie Isaiah Crowelladded another one as the Browns opened a 21-3 lead in the first half and rolled to the easy win one week after staging the largest comeback in NFL history by a road team.
