Brian Hartline visiting Cleveland Browns

The wide receiver is meeting with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. Pro Football Talk first reported the visit.
Hartline was born in Canton and attended Ohio State before being drafted in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. After six seasons in South Beach Hartline was cut last week.
The connection to Cleveland is logical not only in location but also opportunity. The Browns have a desperate need for depth and playmakers at the receiver position. While at this stage Hartline isn't the latter -- his difficulty in getting separation last year jumped off the screen -- he could provide veteran depth to a position of need at a fair price. The receiver earned back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2012-2013.
