Brian Hartline the top fantasy football target Week 4

Welcome back, Chris! So, the million dollar question: is Chris Johnson...Chris Johnson once again? His 27 touches ranked him second this week, and while a lot of them came while Tennessee was down big, it was still against the Texans defense, which doesn't give up rushing yards lightly. It's the first time Tennessee really leaned on him this year, and he rewarded you. I'm sorry if you benched him this week - I did too in two of my leagues - but nothing told us he'd break out like this. Was this a byproduct of Matt Hasselbeck taking over for Jake Locker? Maybe, but we have to monitor Johnson on a week-to-week basis. Week 5 he has a matchup against Adrian Peterson and the Vikings, who have a middle-of-the-pack rushing defense. I'll tell you this: I'm putting him back in my starting lineup for that one.