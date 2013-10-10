Brian Hainline: NCAA uniform practice limits might come soon

Published: Oct 10, 2013 at 12:14 PM

NCAA chief medical officer Dr. Brian Hainline has been open about his intentions to make any player safety changes in college football a contemplative process. He told NFL Evolution during the summer about how he wants buy-in from colleges before he makes changes, especially when it concerns head injuries.

This week, Hainline talked to the Birmingham News and said the NCAA might be making inroads to some of those changes. He said the governing body is close to announcing uniform practice limits for next football season.

Hainline said he likes the approach of the Heads Up Football program being taught by USA Football. But to him it's more than just technique.

Hainline also is keeping his eye on technology. He said he is looking at a number of makers of electronic sensors for which to collect data on head injuries.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

