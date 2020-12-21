Around the NFL

Brian Flores: 'Our playoff is this week against the Raiders'

Published: Dec 21, 2020 at 03:06 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The 9-5 Miami Dolphins cling to the No. 7 seed in the AFC with two games remaining following Sunday's 22-12 victory over the New England Patriots.

Coach Brian Flores knows he has no time to look back. The focus must be forward to Saturday's bout against the Las Vegas Raiders if his squad is to make the postseason.

"Our playoff is this week against the Raiders," Flores noted Monday when asked if any players had talked about the playoffs, via the Palm Beach Post.

With the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) nipping at their heels, Flores knows his club can't afford a stumble Saturday against the Raiders or in Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills.

"We're in a one-game season," Flores said. "... It's good to kind of go through that and realize you're still playing meaningful football."

Flores understands his team's margin for error is razor-thin in a tightly packed AFC playoff race. If the Dolphins are to earn their first postseason bid since 2016, a win Saturday is paramount.

The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders kick off from Allegiant Stadium on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET, airing exclusively on NFL Network.

