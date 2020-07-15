Brian Flores: 'Hard to say' if Tua Tagovailoa will be ready to start 

The Miami Dolphins showed confidence in Tua Tagovailoa's surgically repaired hip by making him the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Not having an offseason program, however, could throw the plan for the quarterback's rookie season into flux.

The Dolphins snuck in an exam on Tagovailoa in March before team facilities shut down. The assessment helped make the club confident enough to make the pick but doesn't help get him on the field after offseason workouts were scuttled due to COVID-19.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores told Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post on Tuesday that he needs to see Tua on the field for an extended stretch before the QB takes over.

"Yes, he was examined, but again, 'examined' and then doing a two-hour practice and playing in a game -- there's a process to all those things," Flores said. "So, as far as whether or not he can or can't do something, it would be hard to say."