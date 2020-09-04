Brian Flores confirms Dolphins fielding trade calls for QB Josh Rosen

Around the NFL

Josh Rosen might be on the move once again.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores confirmed that general manager Chris Grier has been fielding calls about potential trades for Rosen, as well as other players, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Rosen is the odd man out in Miami with Ryan Fitzpatrick expected to start the season and first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa the future in South Beach.

With all the starting quarterback gigs currently accounted for around the league, a team would be looking to add a signal-caller like Rosen as a backup insurance with potential upside. Any team that views the former UCLA product as a long-term answer would be relying on ITS pre-draft evaluation of Rosen. His play in the NFL has been sub-par through two years.

After being selected with the No. 10 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, Rosen started 13 games, struggling behind a faltering offensive line. When the Cards reversed gears, making Kyler Murray the No. 1 pick last year, Arizona traded Rosen to Miami during the 2019 draft for a second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round selection.

In Miami, Rosen fared a little better behind a similarly disastrous offensive line. After initially getting beaten out by Fitzpatrick, Rosen made three starts from Weeks 3-6 last year. He did not play well, throwing for 465 total passing yards with three INTs and one TD, and was sacked 12 times before being benched. He didn't throw a pass again, as FitzMagic played the rest of the season.

Coming out of UCLA, Rosen was a polarizing prospect. He owns a good arm and flashes of talent. Those splashes, however, were too few and far between in his 16 pro starts. The signal-caller displayed disastrous pocket presence last year, struggled under pressure and made too many poor reads.

To be fair to Rosen, neither situation in Arizona nor Miami was conducive to positive growth.

Perhaps another new start can give the backup quarterback a shot at proving he belongs. The price-tag for a team to take a look shouldn't be prohibitive, neither is his rookie contract.

With cut-down day looming on Saturday, we'll see if the Dolphins get an offer worth taking for their third QB.

