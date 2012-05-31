Brian Dawkins: Drama keeping Terrell Owens out of NFL

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- The life of former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens is turning into a sad melodrama, with his football career at any level, probably coming to an end this week when the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League cut him for not playing in two road games and failing to attend a charity event. Even a team that triumphed his arrival a few months ago had enough.
Brian Dawkins played with Owens from 2004 through 2005 in Philadelphia and said that Owens -- who is reportedly considering suing the IFL's Wranglers -- has simply done too much wrong to be extended a break, at least as it concerns football.
"On the football field, he's one of the hardest working cats, seriously," Dawkins said on NFL.com's "Cover Two" podcast. "It's some of the antics early on, some of the way he treated people. Wisdom is you don't want to burn bridges along the way. When you burn those bridges with that guy, he talks to that guy who talks to that guy. That builds a web."
Too many coaches have heard too many things about Owens from other coaches, Dawkins said, and what might be said that's good is out done by the other drama -- drama that doesn't seem to end when it comes to the wide receiver with Hall of Fame credentials but a soap opera life.