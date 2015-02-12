Brian Cushing played part of 2014 with broken wrist

Around the NFL

Another offseason meant another surgery for Brian Cushing. Thankfully, this one isn't as major as the previous two knee surgeries.

The Texans linebacker had surgery on a broken right wrist, he revealed Wednesday at a charity fashion show in Houston.

"I was playing with it broken for a while," he said, per ESPN's Tania Ganguli. "It was kind of one of those things, after a game I woke up and it was sore. I've bumped my wrist before ... didn't think it was a big deal, got a little better, got a little worse. This kept getting worse and worse. I figured something was up with it."

Cushing said his recovery period is estimated at three months.

Wrist rehab will be much more pleasant to deal with for the 28-year-old than the past two offseasons spent rehabbing injured knees. In 2012, Cushing's season ended with an ACL tear. The following year he broke a leg and suffered a torn LCL.

Cushing's 2014 game tape showed a hindered player who was clearly laboring through the aftermath of two knee surgeries. The linebacker, however, believes 2015 will be different.

"There's a different mindset when you go out onto the field and you know you're 100 percent and you know you're going to take over a game," Cushing said. "And there's (the mindset) where you know you're probably going to be limited, and it's tough. The worst feeling in the world is being on the sideline. There was a good amount of time during critical games last year I was (on the sideline). And sometimes not even playing, missing two games. As a captain and a guy who's been here for a while, I consider myself a big impact player.

"To get that taken away from you is kind of an empty feeling. But it's not forever."

If Cushing and Jadeveon Clowney are indeed healthy alongside J.J. Watt, the Texans' defense will be one of the most entertaining to watch next season.

