Brian Cushing played part of 2014 with broken wrist

"There's a different mindset when you go out onto the field and you know you're 100 percent and you know you're going to take over a game," Cushing said. "And there's (the mindset) where you know you're probably going to be limited, and it's tough. The worst feeling in the world is being on the sideline. There was a good amount of time during critical games last year I was (on the sideline). And sometimes not even playing, missing two games. As a captain and a guy who's been here for a while, I consider myself a big impact player.