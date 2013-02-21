Analysis

Brian Cushing hopes injury brings more protection for defenders

Published: Feb 21, 2013 at 03:15 AM

Walking off the field in team-issued sweats on Jan. 13, his Houston Texans having just been eliminated from the AFC playoffs, injured linebacker Brian Cushing was hit with mixed emotions he hardly expected.

As you'd guess, he was disappointed for his guys, who were wrapping up the most successful season in club history three wins short of the ultimate goal. But there was also, in a way, some weight lifted off the 255-pound former All-Pro's shoulders.

"I don't want to say I'm happy we lost," Cushing said on Wednesday, wrapping up another day of work in his comeback from October surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament. "But it was a feeling where, 'OK, we're at the end now, and we're all starting at the same point again.' It was the offseason. And I knew, the next time the team takes the field, I'll be there."

The price Cushing paid for tearing his ACL on a Monday night in October in his native New Jersey was tangible: 11 regular-season games and two playoff games at age 25, when he's just entering the prime of his career.

And that's not even the worst part. To Cushing, what really stings is that what happened on that low block from New York Jets guard Matt Slauson was so completely avoidable.

This week in Indianapolis, the competition committee is staging its initial meetings for the 2013 season, and the idea of eliminating all low blocks is on the table. The group brought in players, including Cushing's teammate Antonio Smith, to discuss the issue, and will draft rules proposals next month in Florida, with the league voting on them at the NFL Annual Meeting in Arizona at the end of March.

Very clearly, Cushing has a horse in this race.

"I'm happy they're taking the initiative to look at this," Cushing said. "To me, it's an acknowledgement that defensive players have to be protected, too. I wasn't the first guy to go down like this; there have been similar injuries. What happened, that's a play that can be eliminated. You look at the play, it doesn't need to be done. So for them to go back and really acknowledge that guys need to be protected, that's moving in the right direction."

Harrison: NFL combine primer

Wondering who to watch at the NFL Scouting Combine? Elliot Harrison breaks it down by the draft needs of all 32 teams. More ...

For Cushing, this type of injury actually was a first. He identifies a torn labrum that cost him five games his freshman year at USC -- and which necessitated surgery the following offseason -- as his most serious prior ding, and his football career goes all the way back to when he was in the third grade.

He hasn't shied away from watching the play -- which happened on a second-and-7 in the second quarter of Houston's Week 5 win over the Jets -- to see just how it happened all over again. He explained that "for two days, I couldn't believe it, so I watched it a couple times, and again. Soon enough, I won't watch it again."

He never wavered on his takeaway from the tape.

"I can understand if you're 180 pounds and trying to block a 300-pound guy, and you know you have no chance," Cushing said. "But I'm not looking, we're behind the ball, and it's low. And he specifically, with a purpose, went for the knee. There was nothing clean about it. There's no debate on whether it was clean. The league fined him $10,000, so they had a problem with it; they felt there needed to be a fine, which means they agreed it wasn't a clean play."

Asked if he had heard from Slauson, Cushing quickly responded, "No. But I didn't expect that. It's how he wanted to go about that. I don't have a relationship with him, nor am I looking for one. It doesn't bother me. It wasn't gonna help me come back, and I don't really care what he thinks."

Now, just because Cushing can recount the play, split-second for split-second, doesn't mean he's consumed by it. In fact, the way he sees it, some good has come of all this.

For one, he was forced, for the first time, to consider what life after football will be like.

Offseason Forecast: Texans

Texans-130220-IL.jpg

With the offseason under way, Around The League examines what's next for all 32 teams. Marc Sessler covers the Texans. More ...

To that end, he's planning on returning to USC next spring to finish his degree, and he wants to use that as a springboard to business school, where he can pursue his MBA. In his time on the sidelines, he learned that he doesn't want to coach, so when he's done with the NFL, that'll probably be it for football.

The other thing he learned while being shelved for a longer stretch than he ever has before is just how much he loves playing.

He's talked with Minnesota Vikings tailback Adrian Peterson, who emphasized focus, and Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway, who's bounced back from multiple torn ACLs. He's also been texting with Wes Welker through the process, with the Patriots receiver telling him that the workload determines the timetable.

"I've looked at guys like Adrian Peterson and (Kansas City Chiefs running back) Jamaal Charles, and they came back just as good, if not better," Cushing said. "Adrian had arguably the best season ever by a running back. I know he's a hard worker, and hard work, that's something I can do. I'm very focused, motivated. I feel like I had it taken away from me, that camaraderie; I missed it a ton."

Next week, he'll start jogging on an Alter-G -- an anti-gravity treadmill -- with the idea that he'll "reprogram" his ability to run. Cushing's work is being done mainly at the team facility in Houston, with periodic check-ins with Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla.

He said he's "keeping goals short-term, not looking ahead and trying to avoid setbacks. Getting to 100 percent, that's the biggest thing, for Week 1. I want to be the same player, if not better."

As for the possibility that he could effect larger change, Cushing echoed what many defensive players have said for years: that they aren't protected in the same way as their offensive counterparts. His beliefs -- that quarterbacks in particular "make more money, and have more invested in them, so there's more depending on them" -- are not novel.

Still, even if his injury results in something being done to balance the scales just a little, he'll feel good about it. No, it won't make up for the time lost after what he considered to be such an avoidable event. But at least then, maybe he'll feel that time was slightly less wasted.

For its part, the competition committee has taken this seriously, at least on the surface. Though chairman Rich McKay didn't immediately respond to a Wednesday email on this topic, NFL executive vice president Ray Anderson told me -- all the way back in the fall -- that there was good reason to eliminate all low blocks.

Cushing doesn't think there should be much debate. The time for action is now.

"I'm not the first; a lot of people have spoken up," he said. "If it saves other guys from things like this and prevents future injury because we spoke up about it, that's great. If that means football is safer going forward, and more people feel comfortable playing, even better."

Of course, the best thing would've been for Cushing to be on the field, for him not to have to sort through those strange emotions on that cold January night in Foxborough, Mass.

But maybe, in lieu of that, the competition committee will deliver a nice consolation prize to him next month.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @AlbertBreer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jon Gruden's words cut against NFL's efforts to promote diversity

Not only did Jon Gruden's words lead to the end of his time with the Raiders, but they undermined the NFL's efforts to become more diverse, writes Judy Battista.
news

NFL's worst losses in Week 5: Lions, Bengals, Raiders feeling the pain

Sunday provided an exhilarating slate of games, but not everyone ultimately enjoyed themselves. Adam Schein spotlights the nine worst losses in Week 5. Did the Bengals or Lions feel the MOST pain?
news

Seven NFL teams at risk of falling apart due to injuries, major weaknesses 

Can the Seahawks survive a month without Russell Wilson? Will the Dolphins overcome sloppy defensive play? Judy Battista identifies seven teams at risk of falling apart due to injuries and weaknesses.
news

Mason Crosby overcomes struggles, kicks game-winning FG to lift Packers past Bengals in wild affair

It's not often that a kicker gets multiple shots to put away an opponent. For Packers veteran Mason Crosby, that moment came against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Jim Trotter recaps a wild Week 5 clash in Cincinnati.
news

Matt Rhule's unorthodox brilliance fueling Panthers' rise; Daniel Jones playing like franchise quarterback

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks reveals Carolina's secret sauce. Plus, Daniel Jones' emergence as a franchise QB, Cordarrelle Patterson's transformation into full-fledged weapon, and Brandon Staley's spot-on soliloquy.
news

NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Bengals beat Packers; Dak Prescott jumps into center of MVP discussion

Can the Bengals knock off the Packers in a battle of 3-1 teams? Is Dak Prescott about to hit the center of the MVP discussion? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Top 10 first-time MVP candidates: Dak Prescott one of two Cowboys in the running

Nick Shook ranks the top 10 first-time MVP candidates of the 2021 NFL season. Where does Cowboys QB Dak Prescott land, and which teammate joins him on the list?
news

Week 5 NFL game picks: Chiefs top Bills; Cardinals stay perfect with win over 49ers

Are the Bills ready to knock off the Chiefs? Can the Cardinals stay undefeated with the 49ers coming to town? Who'll take a juicy matchup between the Browns and Chargers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 5.
news

RB Index, Week 5: Three running backs who are pressing too much

Maurice Jones-Drew identifies three running backs who are pressing too much -- something he dealt with during his own career -- a quarter of the way through the 2021 NFL season. Plus, three new players enter his top 15 RB rankings.
news

Ten players who will rebound after slow starts to the 2021 NFL season

Will Zach Wilson keep improving as the 2021 season continues? Can Chase Young rediscover his 2020 form? Gil Brandt highlights 10 NFL players he believes in after slow starts to the season.
news

NFL rookie rankings at Q1 of 2021 season: Mac Jones only QB in top 10

Mac Jones leads all QBs while two Chargers crack the top 10 in Daniel Jeremiah's ranking of the 25 best rookies through Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL contenders and pretenders: Projecting the playoff fates of all seven 2-2 teams

Will Washington and Ron Rivera rise to make the playoffs? Are Sean Payton's Saints bound to miss out? Cynthia Frelund sorts the seven 2-2 teams into contenders and pretenders.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW