Brian Cushing had three different offseason surgeries

Published: Feb 28, 2015 at 11:42 AM

We found out earlier this month that Brian Cushing played part of last season with a broken right wrist.

Turns out there were more injuries he was dealing with.

The Texans linebacker told the Houston Chronicle on Saturday that in addition to undergoing surgery to repair his wrist, he also had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and left ankle in the offseason.

"It's not uncommon for stuff like that to happen. It's just little things here and there, the residual effects of two major surgeries and injuries, the wear and tear of playing throughout the season," Cushing said. "There were still some things bothering me a little bit. Just went in there and had real good success in both areas and looking forward to a very healthy and productive season."

Cushing said he's on schedule to be ready for the Texans' offseason program.

This marks the third-consecutive season the sixth-year linebacker has gone under the knife. In 2012, Cushing suffered a season-ending left ACL tear; in 2013, the 28-year-old broke his left leg and suffered a torn LCL.

Cushing, a former Defensive Rookie of the Year, started 14 games last year and hasn't played a full season since 2011.

Playing behind all-world pass-rusher J.J. Watt and a healthy Jadeveon Clowney in 2015 could perhaps ease Cushing's workload. The only question is if he can stay healthy.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the annual "Top 101 free agents" list and discusses the latest in league news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

