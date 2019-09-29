Brian Billick inducted into Ravens Ring of Honor

A product of the Dennis Green coaching tree, Billick spent his entire head coaching career in Baltimore, where he became the Ravens' second head coach since the franchise moved from Cleveland. During his nine-year tenure from 1999-2007, Billick won Super Bowl XXXV in his second season, amassed a record of 85-67, reached the playoffs four times with a record of 5-3 in the postseason and led the Ravens to their best regular season record (13-3) in 2006.