Brett Hundley, Packers beat Saints

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Rookie quarterback Brett Hundley threw for four scores, Myles White made a case for a spot on the Packers' injury-stricken receiving corps with two touchdowns, and Green Bay finished the preseason with a 38-10 win Thursday night over the New Orleans Saints (0-4).
Hundley connected with Larry Pinkard on a 77-yard touchdown pass off a catch-and-run in the third quarter for the Packers (2-2). Pinkard had a highlight-reel play that the roster longshot needed to make an impression with cuts looming, though he later left with an apparent left arm injury in the third quarter.
Pinkard's long touchdown came after safety Pierre Warren slipped and cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste lost a race to the end zone. Cornerback Kyle Wilson had an interception but was called for two penalties.
Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press