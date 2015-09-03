Brett Hundley, Packers beat Saints

Published: Sep 03, 2015 at 03:23 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Rookie quarterback Brett Hundley threw for four scores, Myles White made a case for a spot on the Packers' injury-stricken receiving corps with two touchdowns, and Green Bay finished the preseason with a 38-10 win Thursday night over the New Orleans Saints (0-4).

Hundley connected with Larry Pinkard on a 77-yard touchdown pass off a catch-and-run in the third quarter for the Packers (2-2). Pinkard had a highlight-reel play that the roster longshot needed to make an impression with cuts looming, though he later left with an apparent left arm injury in the third quarter.

A Saints' secondary decimated by injuries had an uneven night.

Pinkard's long touchdown came after safety Pierre Warren slipped and cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste lost a race to the end zone. Cornerback Kyle Wilson had an interception but was called for two penalties.

Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

