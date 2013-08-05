Brett Favre, Terrell Owens among next 50 Hall of Famers

Although memories fade, those from the Colorado area swear by Randy Gradishar, and they should. The former middle linebacker didn't take long to make a difference, making the Pro Bowl in his second season in a conference that had plenty of competition at the position. While all AFC middle linebackers from this era lived in the shadow of Jack Lambert -- who also entered the league in 1974 -- that doesn't mean there weren't other Hall of Fame-caliber players at the same position. After all, Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin and Cris Carter all played wideout in the same era. The major catalyst for Gradishar could be the enduring prominence of the Broncos. If they continue winning 12 to 13 games per season over the next couple years, Denver media and fans will likely raise the question of why only a handful of Broncos are in the Hall (with zero representation from the 1977 Super Bowl team).