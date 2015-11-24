Brett Favre's return to Lambeau: A reunion to be thankful for

Favre and I went way back -- really, we'd come up together in the business, he as a hard-charging emblem of raucous excellence, me as an access-obsessed Sports Illustrated football writer -- and we'd long ago stopped marveling at each other's eccentricities. But in this particular moment, which I remember with vivid clarity, I was truly awestruck: Here was Brett Favre, one of the greatest quarterbacks ever to have spun it, telling me with complete and disarming sincerity that he'd had to figure out a new way to spin it on the fly.