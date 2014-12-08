Brett Favre in Green Bay to attend local event honoring Bart Starr

Brett Favre better hope he packed his MicroTouch trimmer, because he has a long-awaited reunion with the city of Green Bay to get ready for.
The retired quarterback landed in Green Bay on Monday afternoon. The Packers great -- whose legacy in Titletown was quickly doused in feelings of betrayal when The Gunslinger abruptly reversed retirement and signed with the New York Jets in 2008 -- is headed to his old stomping grounds in order to attend a local event honoring fellow Packers signal-caller Bart Starr.
The Packers have not confirmed yet if Favre will be at the Monday night matchup between the Packers and the Falcons at Lambeau Field. However, Packers president Mark Murphy "does not anticipate" Favre being at the game, per WLUK-TV.
As the years passed and anger toward Favre receded in Green Bay, the Packers slowly began to make plans for the quarterback's return -- and eventual induction into the team's Hall of Fame. This past August, the team announced that Favre's No. 4 will be retired sometime in 2015, to go along with his induction.
"It's going to be here before we know it and it's going to be a great moment," Favre said in August. "I was always a Packer. I played my heart out each and every year I played, and I'm proud of that.
"I knew this moment would come," he continued. "I'm just thankful that ... it's in stone and it's going to be done."