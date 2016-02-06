Brett Favre highlights Hall of Fame Class of 2016

Favre won the MVP award in three consecutive seasons from 1995 to 1997 and had a peak in his career that rivals any quarterback to ever play the game. His day in Canton was delayed a few seasons by coming out of retirement and finishing out his career with the Minnesota Vikings, a team he nearly took to the Super Bowl in the 2009 season. His arm strength, willingness to make difficult throws, and ability to play through any injury at a high level helped define a singular career. He finished his 20 seasons as the league's all-time leading passer in completions, yards, passing touchdowns and wins at quarterback.