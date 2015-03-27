Breshad Perriman will need more than speed in NFL

In a vacuum, drops are hard to rate as they don't necessarily mean a guy has bad hands or can't catch. But there were a number of times where Perriman simply didn't make clean catches, had to catch the ball twice, or ended up dropping it because of what I can only assume was a lack of focus. This is a cause for concern, but as NFL Media's Gil Brandt points out, plenty of coaches believe they can teach a player to catch. So although Perriman's hands might knock him down to the bottom of the first round or the early second round in the NFL Draft, some team will be willing to bet on his raw athleticism. Because while you can teach a guy to catch, as the saying goes you can't teach speed.