Breshad Perriman: Jets' offense 'can be really dangerous'

It remains to be seen how effective Perriman can be if he's asked to take on a bigger role as a No. 1 or No. 2 target. The Jets don't have Mike Evans or Chris Godwin to take away coverage.

Darnold's weaponry consists of Perriman, stellar slot receiver Jamison Crowder, fellow first-round disappointment Josh Doctson, tight end Chris Herndon and dual-threat running back Le'Veon Bell. The biggest wild-card for the Jets' offense is rookie receiver Denzel Mims. A favorite of some scouts with size, speed and superior ball skills, Mims could be a difference-maker for Darnold off the bat.

"I think he's going to bring big plays to the table. From what I've heard and the clips that I saw, he's a big play type of guy," Perriman said of Mims. "He can make a small play a big play, which any team would love to have that, so thankfully it's us. We're both bigger type receivers and we both can run. We can both make those big plays, and the small plays turn into big plays. It's going to be fun."

The Jets' offense could be interesting if Perriman and Mims live up to their pedigree as deep sideline burners with Crowder and Herndon patrolling the middle and underneath and Bell doing damage as an outlet.