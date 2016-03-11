Brent Grimes signs two-year deal with Buccaneers

NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported Friday that the Buccaneers have signed the former Dolphins cornerback to a two-year, $16.5 million deal, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The team later confirmed the signing.
Miami cut ties with the veteran cover man after acquiring cornerback Byron Maxwell in a trade with the the Eagles earlier this week. Grimes has history with new Bucs defensive coordinator Mike Smith, who coached Grimes with the Falcons from 2008 to 2012.
The signing comes one day after Bleacher Report reported that several general managers had crossed Grimes off their target list because of the reputation of Grimes' wife, Miko. The veracity of that report is unknown, though it's worth noting that Miko deleted her drama-rich Twitter account Friday.
Grimes, 32, can still play. Analytics site ProFootballFocus.com gave Grimes a positive 2015 grade and ranked him 39th out of 119 cornerbacks. He had four interceptions, 14 passes defensed and 49 tackles in 15 games, all starts. The 10-year veteran is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was named second-team All-Pro in 2014.