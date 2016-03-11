Around the NFL

Brent Grimes signs two-year deal with Buccaneers

Published: Mar 11, 2016 at 05:15 AM

Brent Grimes is heading up I-75 for his next gig.

NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported Friday that the Buccaneers have signed the former Dolphins cornerback to a two-year, $16.5 million deal, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The team later confirmed the signing.

Miami cut ties with the veteran cover man after acquiring cornerback Byron Maxwell in a trade with the the Eagles earlier this week. Grimes has history with new Bucs defensive coordinator Mike Smith, who coached Grimes with the Falcons from 2008 to 2012.

The signing comes one day after Bleacher Report reported that several general managers had crossed Grimes off their target list because of the reputation of Grimes' wife, Miko. The veracity of that report is unknown, though it's worth noting that Miko deleted her drama-rich Twitter account Friday.

Grimes, 32, can still play. Analytics site ProFootballFocus.com gave Grimes a positive 2015 grade and ranked him 39th out of 119 cornerbacks. He had four interceptions, 14 passes defensed and 49 tackles in 15 games, all starts. The 10-year veteran is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was named second-team All-Pro in 2014.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

James Harrison among four players to be inducted into Steelers' Hall of Honor in 2023

Former Steelers James Harrison, Ray Mansfield, Gerry Mullins and Aaron Smith will be inducted into Pittsburgh's Hall of Honor in 2023, the team announced Saturday.

news

Jimmy Graham on returning to Saints in 2023: 'I've been trying to come home for a long time'

Newly signed Saints TE Jimmy Graham on Saturday said New Orleans was the only place he'd consider suiting up for at this stage of his career.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Ezekiel Elliott visiting Patriots on Saturday

Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is visiting the New England Patriots on a free-agent visit, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Saturday.

news

Colts WR Josh Downs on QB Anthony Richardson: 'He flicks his wrist and the ball goes 60 yards'

On Friday, Indianapolis Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson took the first-team reps in practice, as coach Shane Steichen planned to rotate two QBs with the 1s. Richardson uncorked a few wow plays, particularly in 7-on-7s. "He flicks his wrist, and the ball goes 60 yards," wide receiver Josh Downs said.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp getting his 'groove' back at onset of training camp

After ending his 2022 season on injured reserved, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is working on getting his "groove" back at training camp.

news

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow on woeful 2022 season: 'I'm hoping last year was a fluke'

After posting career-low statistics across the board in his first season with Josh McDaniels, Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow feels as though he let his teammates down and is hoping 2022 was a "fluke."

news

Safety Budda Baker 'all-in' with Cardinals after settling contract situation

With a trade request now behind him, safety Budda Baker made it clear Friday that he's fully committed to his Arizona Cardinals, never mind the contract squabbles or the prognostications of many that a season of struggles lies ahead.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 60-51: Aaron Rodgers drops 48 spots ahead of first season with Jets

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Jets QB Aaron Rodgers from Nos. 60-51?

news

HC Sean Payton: Comments about Nathaniel Hackett, 2022 Broncos 'a mistake'

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters he regretted his comments to USA Today in which he ripped former Denver HC Nathaniel Hackett and those in charge of the 2022 Broncos.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow to miss 'several weeks' with calf strain

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss "several weeks" due to a calf strain, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday afternoon.

news

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 'Night and day' difference in how he feels going into Year 2

11 months after being shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking, Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. said he feels a "night and day" difference from last year to now, and says "people should expect a lot of great things to come" in his second season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More