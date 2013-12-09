Brent Celek: LeSean McCoy's game in snow 'insane'

Published: Dec 09, 2013 at 01:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

LeSean McCoy looked like he was the only man at Lincoln Financial Field wearing football cleats.

"It was insane," Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. "When you would stop, you wouldn't be touching the grass. The fact that (McCoy) was doing that, it's insane."

LeSean McCoy

McCoy took over in the second half, earning 166 of his yards and twotouchdowns after the break.

"I think we all were learning to get our footing in the snow," guard Evan Mathissaid. "We started calling more downhill plays, inside zone runs that allowed the offensive line to keep their base, keep a downhill mentality. Same with the backs, allowing them to hit it. Then Shady was able to get to the second level and do his shifty stuff and make people miss."

What was McCoy doing? He was cutting, juking, stopping-and-starting and all but stealing the jocks of Detroit Lions defenders in a 34-20 win Sunday. The Eagles running back broke the team's rushing record with 217 yards. He did it in approximately eight inches of snow.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Philadelphia Eagles' 34-20 win over the Detroit Lions from Week 14 on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

The Eagles' offensive line opened up huge holes against a Detroit defensive front that looked like it was on skates the entire second half. The Lions' defense never could fully adjust to the inside zone, so the Eagles' offense continued to shove it down Detroit's throat in a 28-6 fourth-quarter beatdown.

We knew Chip Kelly's offense could perform in premium conditions; we learned it could churn out yards in blizzards as well. The latter characteristic could bode well for a playoff run and a Super Bowl that is being played in New Jersey in February.

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" recapped all the Week 14 games. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter 
news

Marcus Peters still feels 'disrespected' by Rams after trade to Ravens

More than a year later after he was dealt to the Ravens by the Rams, who then obtained Jalen Ramsey, CB Marcus Peters is plenty upset by what he feels was disrespect shown him by L.A.
news

NFC East draft grades: Eagles jump up ... and Dave Gettleman trades down!

In the wake of an embarrassing season in the NFC East, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia and Washington entered the 2021 NFL Draft with plenty of room for improvement. How does each team's haul grade out? Gennaro Filice has the division's report card.
news

Roundup: Former Colts first-round pick Malik Hooker visiting Dolphins

Malik Hooker walked from Indianapolis via free agency this offseason, and after a quiet free agency, he remains unsigned. That could change soon.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW