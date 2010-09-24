Brees' wife says she'll deliver without Saints QB

NEW ORLEANS -- Brittany Brees, wife of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, vows to keep quiet if she goes into labor with their second child while her husband is playing a game.
In a "60 Minutes" episode on the couple that will air on Sunday, Brittany Brees says she won't call her husband until after the game if delivery starts during it.
She is due to deliver a boy on Oct. 18. If she goes into labor the day before, while the Saints are playing in Florida against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, she said she will "get the drugs and just pretend everything's fine."
Brees said that's fine with him.
The couple already have a 20-month-old son, Baylen.
