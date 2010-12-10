Brees was nice, but 2010 made way for the bad guy

Brett Favre, in his first game after the cell phone scandal broke, posted 264 yards and three touchdowns. Yeah, it hasn't been a banner year for him overall, but the gunslinger should consider himself lucky that the league didn't end his career with a suspension. (By the way, I'm not a crime scene investigator or private detective, but I'm pretty sure the mystery of who appeared in those infamous photos could've been solved with a modified version of a police lineup.) He ends up winning by TKO because, in spite of all his ridiculousness these past three years, I pity him for the way he's going out with this crummy Vikings team.