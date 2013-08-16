Brees torches Raiders as Saints hold on for win

NEW ORLEANS -- Drew Brees passed for 202 yards and a touchdown while leading five scoring drives, and the New Orleans Saints survived a sloppy second half for a 28-20 preseason victory over the Oakland Raiders on Friday night.
Brees' scoring strike was a 16-yarder to rookie Kenny Stills, who made the most of his second straight game playing with the first-team offense.
Brees completed 78 percent of his passes (14 of 18), including a 56-yarder to Nick Toon, setting up Mark Ingam's 2-yard TD run.
New Orleans' new defense under coordinator Rob Ryan thrived, sacking Matt Flynn five times in the first half.
The Saints led 23-0 before the Raiders scored on Flynn's lone TD pass, an 18-yarder to Denarius Moore, late in the first half. Flynn was 12 of 16 for 124 yards.
