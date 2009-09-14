Brees' six-TD performance headlines Week 1 fantasy storylines

Notes:Bengals WR Laveranues Coles remains a starter, but he was mostly invisible against the Broncos. In fact, Andre Caldwell was the better fantasy option. I wouldn't rush to add Caldwell, but Coles should be on fantasy benches for now. ... Broncos RB Correll Buckhalter started in Week 1, but he shared carries with RB Knowshon Moreno. RBs LaMont Jordan and Peyton Hillis were also in the mix, so a committee could be in play for a few weeks. ... Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart saw 11 carries against the Eagles and looked decent despite missing the preseason with a sore Achilles. He even saw three straight goal-line carries ahead of RB DeAngelo Williams, though he failed to convert. Stewart should be seen as a potential flex starter in fantasy leagues. ... Seahawks RB Julius Jones was the team's featured runner against the Rams. He had a nice stat line (117 yards, TD) against the Rams and should be seen as a low-end No. 2 fantasy back next week in San Francisco. ... Cardinals QB Kurt Warner looked very old against the Niners. The fact that RB Tim Hightower had 12 catches showed that Warner was checking down more often rather than taking chances downfield. I wonder if he'll be able to avoid injuries for 16 games. ... Colts WR Anthony Gonzalez will miss several weeks with an injured knee, so fantasy owners should consider adding WR Austin Collie. He'll have some value while Gonzalez recovers. ... Texans QB Matt Schaub was pressured throughout Sunday's contest against the Jets. If his offensive line doesn't do a better job in pass protection, Schaub won't last the season. That would push QB Rex Grossman into a prominent role and do serious damage to the value of WR Andre Johnson. ... Buccaneers RB Earnest Graham seems to have been phased out of the running back. In fact, he's not even worth a roster spot in leagues with 12 or fewer teams. As it stands, RBs Cadillac Williams and Derrick Ward are the best options. However, neither is more than a fantasy flex starter in the majority of standard and PPR leagues.