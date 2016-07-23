Brees, Saints haven't talked extension in 3 months

Brees and the Saints were trying to work out an extension earlier this year, but the quarterback told ESPN's Mike Triplett that the franchise hasn't resumed negotiations with him in three months.
"Not sure why things have not progressed," Brees added. "They made an offer in March, we made an offer shortly thereafter. And besides the Josh Norman deal (when coach Sean Payton approached Brees about a pay cut to make room for Norman), there has been no talk about a contract since."
Brees' timeline checks out. Three months ago, the Saints quarterback told NFL Network that conversations were "ongoing" and that "as soon as there's something to report", he'd let everyone know. Since then, radio silence.
From the sound of it, the Saints' face of the franchise wants to get a deal done, but isn't in a hurry.
"I would say the deadline is the start of the regular season, not training camp," he told Trippett. Brees has said he will not discuss his contract during the season.
Brees is entering the final season of a five-year, $100 million deal that will count $30 million against the salary cap, and an extension could potentially reduce some of that cap hit. But as it's been since negotiations started after the season, there is a disconnect between both sides as to the length of the extension and the guaranteed money involved. How long and how much do the Saints want to commit to Brees, and vice versa?