Brees, Rice voted FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Dec 14, 2009 at 11:51 AM

Quarterback Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and running back Ray Rice of the Baltimore Ravens are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on December 10-14, the NFL announced Friday.

Brees threw three touchdowns, completing 31 of 40 passes for 296 yards in the Saints' 26-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Rice had 13 carries for 166 yards and one touchdown in the Ravens' 48-3 win over the Detroit Lions.

Brees and Rice were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Jason Campbell of the Washington Redskins and Matt Schaub of the Houston Texans, and running backs Frank Gore of the San Francisco 49ers and Ryan Grant of the Green Bay Packers.

Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $1,000 donation in the winning players' names to the local Safe Kids coalitions in New Orleans and Baltimore to support pedestrian safety improvements. Safe Kids USA is a national non-profit organization that works to prevent accidental injury among children.

During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLIV, FedEx plans to announce the 2009 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in South Florida, as well as making a donation in each winning player's name to Safe Kids USA.

As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl, FedEx understands the need for a winning game plan, and created the Air & Ground program to highlight superior on-field performance while delivering safe kids off the field. Because FedEx has thousands of delivery trucks out on the roads each day, the company is committed to funding pedestrian safety improvements through its 10-year partnership with Safe Kids USA.

  FedEx Air - Quarterbacks 

  FedEx Ground -- Running Backs

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees threw three touchdowns, completing 31 of 40 passes for 296 yards in the Saints' 26-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Ray Rice, Baltimore Ravens

Rice had 13 carries for 166 yards and one touchdown in the Ravens' 48-3 rout of the Detroit Lions.

Matt Schaub, Houston Texans

Schaub completed 29 of 39 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the Texans' 34-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

  Ryan Grant, 
 Green Bay Packers

Grant rushed 20 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' 21-14 victory against the Chicago Bears.

Jason Campbell, Washington Redskins

Campbell completed 16 of 28 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the Redskins' 34-13 win vs. the Oakland Raiders.

Frank Gore, San Francisco 49ers

Gore carried the ball 25 times for 167 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott feels 'sense of urgency' entering age-30 season

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are nearing a crossroads ahead of the 2023 season. The longtime Dallas quarterback spoke Saturday about the pressure he feels entering his eighth season in the NFL.

news

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard eyeing double-digit sacks in 2023: 'The best I've felt in my whole career'

Sam Hubbard broke out on a national stage last season when his scoop-and-score propelled the Bengals past the Ravens in the playoffs. But Hubbard has loftier objectives heading into the 2023 season.

news

Justin Reid eager to take charge of Chiefs secondary, continue 'dynasty' in Kansas City

In his second season in Kansas City, Justin Reid is an elder statesman in the Chiefs secondary. The sixth-year pro said he's looking forward to taking command on defense and continuing K.C.'s winning tradition.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown embracing 'hype' surrounding Detroit heading into 2023 season

After nearly missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record in 2022, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is embracing the "hype" surrounding the team heading into the 2023 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More