Brees, Rice among fantasy superstars to be franchised

Drew Brees, QB, Saints: The Saints assigned the exclusive-rights franchise tag to Brees, so he's not allowed to talk to other teams. While reports suggest the two sides are far apart in contract negotiations, the talented quarterback will no doubt be wearing black and gold next season and far into the future. Whether or not he has OG Carl Nicks and WR Marques Colston back with him in the offensive attack remains to be seen, however. The second-highest scoring player in fantasy football last season, Brees will be one of the first 10 players selected in drafts.