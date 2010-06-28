Brees, Peterson highlight top players in expert's panel top 20s

Training camps are just around the corner, so fantasy footballers are getting ready to prepare themselves for a run at a league championship. Of course, the start of every successful season begins with the draft, and to have a successful draft you need an accurate and in-depth set of player rankings to help guide you through each round. That's where our fantasy experts can help. Each member of our panel, which includes Craig Ellenport, Michael Fabiano and Adam Rank of NFL.com and Scott Engel of RotoExperts.com, offered up his top 20 players per position for the upcoming campaign. We've also included our friends at EA Sports, who will be providing complete preseason and weekly in-season projections for NFL.com's new fantasy game throughout the season.