Have a burning question for Michael Fabiano on anything fantasy football related? Leave it in our comments section below or send it to **AskFabiano@nfl.com**, and the best questions will be answered throughout the season right here on NFL.com!
Brees, Peterson headline best fantasy performances for Week 1
Published: Sep 13, 2009 at 12:50 PM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.